2 People Hurt after ATV Crash in Bena, MN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were injured in a rollover crash involving an ATV in Bena, Minnesota. It happened Sunday in the Chippewa National Forest.
Officials say the 23-year-old driver lost control of the ATV, causing it to roll. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth. A female passenger was also taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
