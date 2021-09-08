Advertisement

2 People Hurt after ATV Crash in Bena, MN

(WLUC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were injured in a rollover crash involving an ATV in Bena, Minnesota. It happened Sunday in the Chippewa National Forest.

Officials say the 23-year-old driver lost control of the ATV, causing it to roll. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth. A female passenger was also taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
Man thrown from pickup, dies at scene of the crash
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student
Police are searching for Landon and Carter (left and center) Briella (back right) Delilah...
Stearns County: Children, mother in danger with father on the run
police lights graphic
Man dies in fiery crash along ND highway
SEMI ROLLS INTO LAKE ALONG I-94
UPDATE: Medical condition caused semi to land in water along I-94 near Medina

Latest News

Elbow Lake Man Dies After Crashing Pickup into Tree
New FPD Officers
Largest Group of FPD New Hires in 17+ Years
Fergus Falls fire
Vehicle Owner, Bystander Put Out Vehicle Fire in Fergus Falls
Anthony Goose
Walker Man Gets 9 Years For Killing Infant Niece With SUV While Drunk