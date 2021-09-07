Young MN man battling severe West Nile case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young Minnesota man remains on a ventilator and unresponsive tonight after being diagnosed with a severe case of West Nile Virus late last week.

24-year-old Dryden Thompson fight with West Nile began on Aug. 27, but both he and his girlfriend of eight years chalked it up to the stomach flu. However, by Aug. 30, Dryden’s symptoms had only worsened.

“His eyes were in two different directions and he was very dizzy and was very confused about what’s going on and that’s when I thought, ‘Yep. He needs to go in,’” Grace Pederson, Thompson’s girlfriend said.

Without knowing what the young Warroad, Minn., man was sick with or how contagious he could be, Thompson’s friends and family weren’t allowed to see him as doctors administered test after test.

“We were left with unanswered questions for about three days. It was definitely hard to not be able to go in and see him and not even be able to look through the door to see him,” Pederson said. Thompson was diagnosed with what doctors called a ‘serious case of West Nile’ on Sept. 2.

The Center for Disease Control reports there were less than 700 West Nile cases in the U.S. last year, and so far in 2021, the North Dakota Department of Health states there’s only been eight cases in the entire state.

“I thought maybe it was just a prank or something, you know? But, it wasn’t,” Rick Thompson, Dryden’s dad said of the diagnosis.

“It was kind of a relief just knowing what the diagnosis is. It sucks knowing there’s no treatment for it because it just has to run its course,” Pederson said.

Thompson remains at Sanford Hospital as doctors continue to monitor his brain swelling and any seizure activity.

Known as someone who can always make you smile and someone who’s loud and infectious laugh could fill up a room, both Pederson and Thompson’s dad say it’s heart wrenching seeing him like this.

“He’s a fun kid. Full of energy all of the time,” Thompson’s dad said.

Thompson’s family says today finally brought a much needed glimmer of hope as he responded for the first time to nurse’s commands.

“He opened his eyes for a little bit, squeezed the hand of the nurse, wiggled his toes. So we’re getting there. Little by little there’s good news,” Pederson smiled.

Thompson’s loved ones say they know there is a long road of recovery ahead, but instead of getting caught up in the ugly ‘what-if’s,’ they say they’re holding to faith and prayer as he continues his fight.

Thompson's loved ones say they know there is a long road of recovery ahead, but instead of getting caught up in the ugly 'what-if's,' they say they're holding to faith and prayer as he continues his fight.

