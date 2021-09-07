Advertisement

US COVID cases top 40 million

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s COVID pandemic reaches another milestone.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40 million people in the country have had coronavirus.

More than 4 million of those cases were reported in the last four weeks alone.

While this number represents officially reported positive test results, many experts believe the real number of infections is much larger.

According to the data, more than 649,000 Americans have died since the pandemic started.

The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.
The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert who’s leading the coronavirus response for the White House, said he’s still optimistic Pfizer booster shots will be available on Sept. 20.

Moderna may take a bit longer.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is still being researched.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Landon and Carter (left and center) Briella (back right) Delilah...
Stearns County: Children, mother in danger with father on the run
Deadly crash graphic
Man thrown from pickup, dies at scene of the crash
police lights graphic
Man dies in fiery crash along ND highway
SEMI ROLLS INTO LAKE ALONG I-94
UPDATE: Medical condition caused semi to land in water along I-94 near Medina
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student

Latest News

His wife, Lauren, was not supposed to be on that flight. So when he turned on the television...
20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars’ forever
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
Police detained a passenger who caused a disruption on a flight into Salt Lake City...
Unruly passenger growls at flight crew
Dallas, Texas, restaurant La Duni turned to robots to manage its labor shortage.
Texas restaurant uses robots due to labor shortage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejects Sen. Joe Manchin's call to hit pause on reconciliation,...
Pelosi disagrees with Manchin on budget reconciliation