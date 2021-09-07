Advertisement

Texas restaurant uses robots due to labor shortage

By KTVT staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) – A Texas restaurant has found a solution for its labor shortage.

Taco Borga, a co-owner of La Duni in Dallas, said he has a third of the staff he did before the pandemic.

He said he’s been trying to hire new people, but no one is interested in working.

So he turned to robots for help.

“I had people who tell me, ‘Well, they’re taking people’s jobs,’” Borga said.

“Guess what? No. They’re not taking anybody’s job, because no one is showing up. What they are doing is helping the ones who are really working.”

The restaurant has three robots that work as hosts and runners. They take guests to their tables, bring out orders and even sing “Happy Birthday.”

Experts say the labor shortage in service jobs is from low wages and the spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Landon and Carter (left and center) Briella (back right) Delilah...
Stearns County: Children, mother in danger with father on the run
Deadly crash graphic
Man thrown from pickup, dies at scene of the crash
police lights graphic
Man dies in fiery crash along ND highway
SEMI ROLLS INTO LAKE ALONG I-94
UPDATE: Medical condition caused semi to land in water along I-94 near Medina
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
Police detained a passenger who caused a disruption on a flight into Salt Lake City...
Unruly passenger growls at flight crew
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejects Sen. Joe Manchin's call to hit pause on reconciliation,...
Pelosi disagrees with Manchin on budget reconciliation
When Kathy Mazza died on Sept. 11, Rose Mazza lost a daughter and Christopher Delosh lost a wife.
20 years after 9/11, 'That day is every day'