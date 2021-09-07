Advertisement

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for deadly Nipah virus

People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah...
People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. The southern Indian state is quickly ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as it continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. (AP Photo/Shijith. K)(Shijith. K | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — The southern Indian state of Kerala is ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Kerala is on alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare virus on Sunday, spurring officials to start contact-tracing and isolating hundreds of people who came into contact with the victim.

First identified during 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, Nipah can be spread by fruit bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact.

The virus has an estimated fatality rate of between 40% and 75%, according to the WHO.

On Tuesday, the state health minister said samples of eight primary contacts of the victim have come back negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Landon and Carter (left and center) Briella (back right) Delilah...
Stearns County: Children, mother in danger with father on the run
police lights graphic
Man dies in fiery crash along ND highway
Deadly crash graphic
Man thrown from pickup, dies at scene of the crash
SEMI ROLLS INTO LAKE ALONG I-94
UPDATE: Medical condition caused semi to land in water along I-94 near Medina
Downtown Fargo residents told to shelter in place
Local woman shares experience of gunshots in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Slidell police released video of a rear camera on a Tesla after a man claimed he was struck by...
Police accuse man of filing false report after reviewing vehicle backup camera
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
Valley Today Weather - September 7
Valley Today Weather - September 7
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of North Dakota student