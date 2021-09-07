Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash
Published: Sep. 7, 2021
EAST GRAND FORKS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A car is totaled and the driver has minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash near East Grand Forks.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Sept. 5 along Center St. W. and 390th St. SW.
The crash report says the driver, Lillian Belgrade-Sorenson from Grand Forks, ND, was trying to read a text message before the crash.
The car had to be towed away.
No one else was in the vehicle.
