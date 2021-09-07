Advertisement

Deputies: Car totaled following distracted driving crash

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A car is totaled and the driver has minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash near East Grand Forks.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Sept. 5 along Center St. W. and 390th St. SW.

The crash report says the driver, Lillian Belgrade-Sorenson from Grand Forks, ND, was trying to read a text message before the crash.

The car had to be towed away.

No one else was in the vehicle.

