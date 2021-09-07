Advertisement

Death numbers in N.D. climb due to COVID, other causes of death remain consistent in 2020

By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the North Dakota Health Department, death numbers in the state climbed with the addition of the coronavirus. But statistics show other leading causes of death, including heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s, stayed nearly the same from 2019 to 2020.

In 2020, ten more people died from heart disease, while cancer deaths were the same, and Alzheimer’s deaths decreased by 14 people. Still, total deaths in the state increased, rising from 6,611 in 2019 to 7,938 in 2020. The main contributor to the increase was coronavirus, with 1,159 reported COVID-19 deaths in 2020.

Meanwhile, influenza and pneumonia killed 157 people in 2019 and 158 people last year.

COVID-19 ranked third as a leading cause of death in 2020 in the NDDoH report, behind heart disease and cancer.

The full statistics can be found here: VR Publications | Department of Health (nd.gov)

