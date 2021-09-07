Bear sightings on rise as they seek food amid drought

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Black bear sightings are on the rise in Minnesota, as this summer’s drought has made it harder for the bears to find the food they need to prepare for hibernation.

This time of year, Minnesota’s black bears are trying to eat as many as 10,000 to 15,000 calories a day. They start to feed nocturnally and for longer periods of time on nutrition-rich acorns, hazelnuts and berries - food sources that are harder to find because of the drought.

A bear project leader with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it’s important to be respectful of the animals and give them space.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.