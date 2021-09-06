West Fargo woman brings traditional Chai tea to the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You may have noticed a new food truck in and around the metro recently as a West Fargo woman aims to bring one of her traditions to the community.

‘Namaste Chai’ is a Chai tea lover’s dream with a long list of hot or iced Chai-based drinks which owner, Rani Singh, handcrafts with spice blends sourced from her home country of India. Singh’s drinks are made without hidden ingredients or chemicals and with little to no added sugar.

“It’s a hug in a cup. It’s so warming. It’s all of the spices and your body knows exactly where it goes,” Singh said.

Growing up in India, Singh says Chai was a tradition and something she drank every morning, and remembers her grandmother grinding her own spices daily. However, when Singh and her family came to America, she says she was disappointed to find there weren’t many options to keep that tradition alive.

“Everything is so sugared up or preservatives! So, we wanted to get out and do something healthy for our customers,” she said.

Singh calls her handmade Chai blends ‘fuel for the soul,’ and markets them on the front of her business as ‘Chai with personality.’ Underneath that sign, customers can read all 12 ingredient Singh blends and uses in every Chai drink she makes.

“You start your day off with something healthy, something nutritious, something that isn’t filled with sugar. Each spice, it does so much for your body that you don’t even know,” Singh said.

Singh says black pepper is included as it helps digestion, while ginger improves circulation and reduces nausea. Black cardamom is a known as an anti-inflammatory, while green cardamom helps get rid of congestion. One of the most important ingredients, Singh says is clove as it has the highest antioxidant levels in an herb.

“You will fall in love with it, it’s that wonderful, and your body will thank you for it!” she said.

Singh says when ordering, you can’t go wrong with her ‘Organic Chai,’ but says she has other drinks on the menu including mocha and coffee flavors to cater to Chai beginners.

“Mental health is so important, and you are what you drink. If you put something good inside your body, especially if you start your day off with a cup of Chai, it will really improve how you think and how you feel,” she said.

Singh says eventually she would love to have a storefront in the metro, but says for now, being a mother to her three sons is her number one priority.

You can find Namaste Chai in front of Hurley’s Religious Goods on University Dr. S., Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to noon, as well as Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Singh’s truck then moves in front of Beds By Design on 45th St. S., and 13th Ave. S., on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Namaste Chai spends Saturdays at the West Acres farmer’s market and can be found on Sundays at the Shey West farmer’s market at 225 40th Ave. W. You can also find Singh’s business on Facebook by clicking here.

