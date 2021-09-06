Advertisement

Stearns County: Children, mother in danger with father on the run

Police are searching for Landon and Carter (left and center) Briella (back right) Delilah...
Police are searching for Landon and Carter (left and center) Briella (back right) Delilah (front right).(Stearns County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Stearns County, MN are worried about the safety of four children and their mother who are with their father, who has a no-contact order.

Authorities say the children, Landon and Carter (8), Briella (3) and Delilah (2) are with their mother and their father. The mother, Erika Herrington, has a no contact order for domestic assault against the children’s father.

The father, Robert Herrington, is said to be driving a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a black top and MN plates BWD-364.

If you see the vehicle in question or the children pictured above, you’re urged to contact authorities immediately.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Fargo residents told to shelter in place
Fargo Police investigate downtown shots fired incident
SEMI ROLLS INTO LAKE ALONG I-94
Semi rolls into lake along I-94 about 30 miles west of Jamestown
Both fake dry cleaning receipts were given to staff at the Tavern Grill and Wild Bill's Saloon...
Two more restaurants report being conned by ‘spilled wine scammer’
One person injured after two vehicles collide in Becker County
The Ladies of Steam held a presentation in Rollag, MN to showcase steam engines and old...
Ladies of Steam inspiring the next generation of women engineers

Latest News

Remember to watch out for any leaks and turn off propane tanks when not in use.
Being careful around the grill on Labor Day
Downtown Fargo residents told to shelter in place
Local woman shares experience of gunshots in downtown Fargo
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 2- September 05, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 1- September 05, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 1- September 05, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 1- September 05, 2021