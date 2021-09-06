Stearns County: Children, mother in danger with father on the run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Stearns County, MN are worried about the safety of four children and their mother who are with their father, who has a no-contact order.

Authorities say the children, Landon and Carter (8), Briella (3) and Delilah (2) are with their mother and their father. The mother, Erika Herrington, has a no contact order for domestic assault against the children’s father.

The father, Robert Herrington, is said to be driving a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a black top and MN plates BWD-364.

If you see the vehicle in question or the children pictured above, you’re urged to contact authorities immediately.

