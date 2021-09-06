Advertisement

Patrol cars shot at Devils Lake Law Enforcement Center

A bullet flew through the passenger window of a Ramsey County Sheriff's Dept. squad car.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Ramsey County, ND are searching for the suspect(s) after their patrol cars were shot.

A post on its Facebook page says on Sept. 2, authorities discovered two passenger windows were shot on two different patrol cars.

The squad cars were parked at the Law Enforcement Center in Devils Lake when it happened.

Authorities say there are cameras in that area, but they’re also asking the public for help.

If you have any information, give them a call at 701-662-5323.

