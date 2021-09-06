Advertisement

Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Fargo residents told to shelter in place
Fargo Police investigate downtown shots fired incident
SEMI ROLLS INTO LAKE ALONG I-94
UPDATE: Medical condition caused semi to land in water along I-94 near Medina
Police are searching for Landon and Carter (left and center) Briella (back right) Delilah...
Stearns County: Children, mother in danger with father on the run
police lights graphic
Man dies in fiery crash along ND highway
Both fake dry cleaning receipts were given to staff at the Tavern Grill and Wild Bill's Saloon...
Two more restaurants report being conned by ‘spilled wine scammer’

Latest News

With COVID-19 surging in states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are facing a shortage of...
COVID-19 concerns over holiday weekend
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed
Namaste Chai owner Rani Singh.
West Fargo woman brings traditional Chai tea to the metro
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes