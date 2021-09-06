Advertisement

North Sheyenne Urban Reconstruction Project moving to phase three

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project is moving to phase three starting Tuesday. This phase will close Sheyenne Street from north of the Choice Bank access near 2nd Avenue West to Main Avenue West. It will also close small portions of 1st and 2nd Avenues West.

Detour routes will be set up to provide access to businesses in phase 3. Access for Choice Bank and Furniture for Less will be from the west via 2nd Avenue W. Access for Sandy’s Donuts and Bernie’s Wine & Liquors will also be from the west via Morrison Street. On the east side, access for Classic Floral will be from the alley driveway off the Main Avenue W. frontage road on the east edge of Petro Serve USA. Access for 1st Avenue W. residents, Lynx Logistics and Westside Wellness and Dasch’s Duds Laundromat will be via Second Avenue W. using the Shepherd of the Valley Church alley and parking lot. Kensok Hardwood Floors will use the West Fargo Public Schools district building parking lot for access via Sukut Street.

On Tuesday, phase two will reopen for two-way traffic from the south end of 4th Avenue West to Choice Bank’s Sheyenne Street access. There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures in this phase will final work is completed. The phase is tentatively schedule to be fully complete by Monday, September 27th.

The public can register for project alerts at https://www.westfargond.gov/list.aspx.

