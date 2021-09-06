Man thrown from pickup, dies at scene of the crash

NEAR BAGLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clearwater County, MN.

The Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday, Sept. 4 it was called to the scene on Stockyard Rd. and 310th St. near Bagley for a rollover.

When officers arrived, 34-year-old Kyle Knutson of Bagley was found outside of the vehicle and lying on the ground. Authorities say he was thrown from his pickup during the crash.

A helicopter was called in, but Knutson was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The Minnesota State Patrol is now doing an accident reconstruction to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.