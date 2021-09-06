Advertisement

Man dies in fiery crash along ND highway

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT
POWERS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An older man is dead following a fiery crash along a North Dakota road.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on 76th Ave. NW near Powers Lake, ND on Sunday, Sept. 5 around 7:15 p.m.

Authorities say the 75-year-old man was driving his pickup when he drifted in the ditch and then got stuck in a grove of trees. The crash report says the man tried to back out of the trees, but that’s when his pickup started on fire.

When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and the man was dead.

The name of the the driver will be released once all family is notified.

