Local woman shares experience of gunshots in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jassy Saldivar was just helping a woman into her apartment when they heard noises that sounded like someone slamming a door. That followed with them being kept inside as the Fargo Police Dept. locked down the 60 Block on Broadway N. for reported gunshots.

“I don’t know, I feel like we were inside for 15 to 20 minutes after we heard the gunshots, we didn’t know what it was.” said Saldivar.

Around 2:30 A.M. on Sunday, warnings and alerts were sent out to residents to shelter in-place. A couple hours later, it was lifted. One local bar employee said that FPD gained access to the roof pf the Wurst Bier Hall as part of their investigation.

“Yeah, like I was going out a little more last year when I turned 21 and this year came back and it feels like there’s more like violence or anger right now, like downtown.” said Saldivar.

At this time there is no new information from Fargo PD and it is an ongoing investigation.

