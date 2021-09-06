Advertisement

Fire danger down in Red River Valley

Fire danger map released on Sept. 6, 2021.
Fire danger map released on Sept. 6, 2021.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire danger levels for many counties in the Red River Valley are now at their lowest in weeks.

Counties along the Red River including Richland, Cass, Traill and Grand Forks are now in the ‘low’ fire danger category.

Other counties in the region are in the ‘moderate’ category, including Ramsey, Barnes and Pembina to name a few.

As you head west, the fire danger grows. Counties bordering Montana are in the ‘extreme’ to ‘very high’ categories for fire danger.

The reduction in fire danger in the Red River Valley follows days of rain, with parts getting between 1-4 inches.

