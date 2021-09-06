Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office investigating a suspected homicide

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide in Turtle River Township on the afternoon of September 5th.

The sheriff’s office says a man called 911 at around 3:30 p.m. saying that he had been shot at a home in the 11000 block of Chokecherry Drive Northeast. Police found the man deceased when they arrived. The victim was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and formal identification.

A CodeRed notification was sent out to the general area, telling residents to shelter in place until it could be confirmed that there was not an active threat to the community.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Bemidji Police Department.

This is an active investigation and no other information about the incident is available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.