Being careful around the grill on Labor Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Labor Day is here so many of you will be celebrating by boating at the lake or maybe pulling out the grill. Let’s not forget those safety tips when you do.

It is recommended to do the following for a safe grill on Labor Day:

· Create a safe, well-ventilated area for the grill that includes a no-kid zone.

· Keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house, bushes or other flammable materials.

· Never use a match to check for leaks.

· Find leaks by spraying soapy water on gas line connections. If you see water bubbles, there is a leak.

· Never use an accelerant such as gasoline to light a grill, bonfire or debris pile.

· Being careful when using lighter fluid, and do not add fluid on an already lit fire because the flames can flashback into the container and explode.

· Never light a gas grill with the lid closed, as trapped gas or fumes could cause an explosion.

· Wear short sleeves and/or tight-fitting clothing while grilling.

· Use utensils with long handles to stay clear of hot surfaces.

· Always turn off the propane tank valve when not in use.

· Dispose of hot coals properly: Soak with water, then stir and soak again to make sure the fire is out.

