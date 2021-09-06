$300 federal unemployment benefit now expired; local businesses optimistic for more workers

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - More than 14,000 North Dakotans and over 100,000 Minnesotans will lose their $300 unemployment benefits as the pandemic unemployment assistance comes to an end.

Today marks the final week those on the program can request payment, which has several business owners optimistic that worker shortages might finally be a thing of the past.

“Some places are closing down, they can only open for two to three hours at night and then they have to shut down because they don’t have enough staff or kitchen staff,” Sonya Donahue, General Manager of the Speak Easy Restaurant and Bar in Moorhead said.

Donahue says thankfully, she has a lot of long-term employees and her restaurant hasn’t been hit quite as hard by short staffing. She says to be at full-staff, she needs about three more employees.

However, just down the road, Legends Bar and Grill says they still need 25 employees across their three locations, most positions being kitchen staff. They say the lack of employees has impacted Murphy’s Pub’s ability to be open for lunch, and limits their ability to be open more than two nights a week at their location at Rose Creek.

Both restaurants say the most frustrating part about the pandemic unemployment program is an easy answer:

“I had applications come in, but once I scheduled an interview, they wouldn’t show up,” Donahue said. Those on the unemployment program have been required to show they applied for a certain amount of jobs each week in order to collect payments.

“Be honest with the system. Pandemic? Yeah, it’s not fun, but just be honest with the system and do your thing. Get back to work, get busy and get back to living life again,” Donahue said.

Both restaurants say they’re ‘elated’ and ‘optimistic’ about filling their open positions soon, but say they know it won’t be a mad dash of applications. Adding, they each just hope this means the industry is that much closer to normalcy.

