Semi rolls into lake along I-94 about 30 miles west of Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi rolled into a lake along I-94 about 30 miles west of Jamestown on Sunday evening.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Witnesses say the semi was traveling in the westbound lanes of the interstate and crossed over to the eastbound lanes before landing in the lake.

State patrol is currently on the scene.

No word on any injuries yet.

