One person injured after two vehicles collide in Becker County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is recovering from injuries after two vehicles collided in Becker County.

The accident happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

A 2011 Lincoln MKZ was driven by 43-year-old Eduardo Perez Flores of Pelican Rapids with Leticia Perez Flores of Pelican Rapids as a passenger.

The Lincoln was traveling south on Highway 59 at the time of the accident.

A1999 Chevy, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Martinez Perez of Pelican Rapids, going east on County Road 17 failed to yield causing it to strike the Lincoln.

33-year-old Arnold Rodriguez of Pelican Rapids was a passenger in the Chevy during the collision.

Both the driver and passenger of the Chevy were unharmed in the crash.

Eduardo Perez Flores did not suffer any injuries, but Leticia Perez Flores was treated at Essentia in Detroit Lakes for non-life-threatening injuries.

