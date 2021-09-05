Ladies of Steam inspiring the next generation of women engineers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Ladies of Steam were in Rollag, MN on Saturday on a mission to help teach other women about the ins-and-outs of steam engines and old machinery. With the hope of inspiring the next generation to pick-up the hobby.

“Think it’s an incredible platform to really promote women and show that women are on steam.” said Jen Roth of the Ladies of Steam.

Many women and children pack the presentation area to see the show by Nicole Wallace and Jen Roth. Both are amongst a group of women engineers who teach others.

“Sparks the fuel for us to drive our energy to continue to do what we’re doing, we’re planting seeds as we say. Keeping this hobby going. It’s such a short lived piece of history, but such an important part of where we are today in America.” said Wallace.

What started as a small group of women has ballooned to a following that spans internationally on social media.

“And it started with a Facebook page and we were initially thinking more local and within a week we went international and now we have over 60 different countries of people following us from around the world.” said Wallace.

To Nicole and Jen, it’s about passing down their knowledge to the next group up. For more information on the Ladies of Steam and their organization, click here.

