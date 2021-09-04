Unemployment rate drops in Fargo-Moorhead as college students return

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s no secret that there is a workforce shortage in North Dakota, but there is hope with college students returning to the Fargo-Moorhead area to help alleviate some of those concerns in unemployment and staff shortages.

“From June until July, over 4500 people went back to work, so are college students part of that, that amount of people going back to work in North Dakota or not?,” said Carey Fry, the workforce center manager for North Dakota Job Service. “I would guess that they are cause most college students pick up a part time job when they come to town.”

The unemployment rate in the F-M area has dropped since July according to Fry. Students at North Dakota State University, Minnesota State University-Moorhead and Concordia College are contributing to the influx that the workforce is seeing. Some of these students rely on jobs to help get by.

“Just having the job is what is able to keep me actually being here,” said NDSU student Graham Rowland. “Like without the job I would not be able to go forward with my education and can’t actually attend NDSU without working.”

Many businesses in the valley, especially in the food service industry, are looking to hire. Some are offering higher wages, others are offering more benefits while others have flexible schedules.

“We got a safe work environment here. We work around any schedules, you tell us what you can work and we basically accommodate for any of that. Pay wise here, we do great pay.” said Mike Srnsky with Blaze Pizza.

For more information on job openings and job searches, visit the North Dakota Job Service by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.