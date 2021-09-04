Advertisement

Quiet and Pleasant Until Late on Labor Day

Warming up for Monday with late Storm Chance...
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LABOR DAY: Expect a few passing clouds with temperatures peaking in the 70s for most areas with a few low 80s in the south and west. Some late day clouds and thunderstorms will be most likely in northern Minnesota around or after dinner.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Cool high pressure will rule our pattern through midweek. Temperatures remain in the 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The breeze increases on Tuesday out of the northwest, with gusts exceeding 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Breezy south wind and sunshine for the day. Temperatures rebound into the low 80s for a few in the south and west. Otherwise, mid 70s for NW Minnesota and NE North Dakota.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and dry with cooler temperatures in the 70s for most. Sunday brings warmer south wind and a return to the 75 to 85 range with late clouds and/or thunder.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

LABOR DAY - MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy south wind. Chance of showers/thunder late, mainly north. Low: 55. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy, cool. Low: 57. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low: 54. High: 75.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. South wind late. Low: 48. High: 76.

FRIDAY: South wind increases with a few clouds. Warmer. Low: 58. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 57. High: 77.

SUNDAY: Increasing south wind with a few late clouds and a storm chance late. Low: 53. High: 83.

