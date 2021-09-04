Advertisement

Otter Tail County law enforcement urging residents to remain indoors

“Unsafe situation in the area” given as reason given for announcement from law enforcement
Police badge
Police badge(WRDW)
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County law enforcement officials are urging residents in the county to remain indoors. No reason for the directive was being provided as of 7:35 pm Friday night.

Valley News Live received the following in a press release sent to the newsroom:

“An alert was issued advising Otter Tail County residents to remain indoors due to an unsafe situation in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Updates will be made as they become available.”

Valley News Live will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies attempting to pull a stuck tractor in Barnes County
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine scammer’
Barnesville Elementary
Whistleblower: Barnesville parents concerned about school district’s lack of COVID-19 mitigation
Police were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for reports of a shooting.
Police investigating Moorhead apartment shooting, victim taken to hospital
Plane Crash graphic
Authorities investigating plane crash in northern ND

Latest News

Eric Reinbold
Bail Set at $10 Mil Cash for Eric Reinbold
West Fargo Public Schools logo
WFPS has lower COVID-19 positivity rate than FPS despite no mask requirement
6:00PM News Sept. 3 - Part 1
6:00PM News Sept. 3 - Part 1
6:00PM News Sept. 3 - Part 2
6:00PM News Sept. 3 - Part 2