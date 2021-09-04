Otter Tail County law enforcement urging residents to remain indoors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County law enforcement officials are urging residents in the county to remain indoors. No reason for the directive was being provided as of 7:35 pm Friday night.

Valley News Live received the following in a press release sent to the newsroom:

“An alert was issued advising Otter Tail County residents to remain indoors due to an unsafe situation in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Updates will be made as they become available.”

