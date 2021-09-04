Advertisement

Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during flight operations on Oct. 14, 2018, in the East China Sea.(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy has declared five missing sailors dead five days after a helicopter crashed in the ocean off San Diego.

The Navy has shifted the search for them to a recovery operation. The Navy’s Pacific fleet announced Saturday the move follows more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search and rescue flights to look for the sailors.

An investigation into what caused Tuesday’s crash about 70 miles off San Diego is ongoing.

Also injured were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police badge
‘All Clear’ given in Otter Tail County incident
0820_Police_AP
‘I’m hunting n*****s.’: Hillsboro officials investigating video of teen holding gun, making threat
Both fake dry cleaning receipts were given to staff at the Tavern Grill and Wild Bill's Saloon...
Two more restaurants report being conned by ‘spilled wine scammer’
Reed & Taylor Antiques' windows smashed by vandal
UPDATE: Man arrested in downtown window-smashing spree
Hay fire at a farm near Akeley, MN
Fire wipes out part of farmer’s hay supply

Latest News

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits
A man in Maryland said he got stuck on a roof as a tornado tore through the area on Wednesday....
‘I thought I was going to die:’ Man gets trapped on roof during tornado
President Joe Biden makes remarks Friday before touring a a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana,...
Biden to visit parts of Northeast battered by Ida’s soggy remnants
A man in Maryland said he got stuck on a roof as a tornado tore through the area on Wednesday....
‘I thought I was going to die:’ Man gets trapped on roof during tornado