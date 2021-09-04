Advertisement

Grand Forks Police put out Silver Alert on missing vulnerable man

Littleeagle silver alert
Littleeagle silver alert(Grand Forks Police)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Silver Alert is being issued by the Grand Forks Police Department in an effort to locate a missing and vulnerable man.

Officials say 53-year-old Lee Edward Littleeagle was last seen on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. at 524 N. 17th St. in Grand Forks. Littleeagle is a Native American man described as 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Royal blue jacket, blue jeans and glasses.

Littleeagle is believed to be on foot, but is known to hitchhike. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701- 787-8000.The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511.

