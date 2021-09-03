Advertisement

WFPS has lower COVID-19 positivity rate than FPS despite no mask requirement

Of the 11,400+ students in the Fargo school district 36 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, a positivity rate of 0.31%.
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite having a mask mandate in place, the Fargo school district has a higher percentage of students testing positive for COVID-19 than the West Fargo school district where masks are optional.

Of the 11,400+ students in the Fargo school district 36 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, a positivity rate of 0.31%.

West Fargo Public Schools with a total of 12,300+ students reports 30 students testing positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, a slightly lower positivity rate of 0.24%.

Here is a breakdown of the Fargo Public Schools active positive COVID-19 cases after the first full week of school:

Elementary - 23 active cases, positivity rate of 0.44%

Middle School - 6 active cases, positivity rate of 0.24%

High School - 7 active cases, positivity rate of 0.2%

Here is a breakdown of the West Fargo Public Schools active positive COVID-19 cases after the first full week of school:

Elementary - 20 active cases, positivity rate of 0.32%

Middle School - 5 active cases, positivity rate of 0.18%

High School - 5 active cases, positivity rate of 0.15%

Here is a breakdown of staff members positive for COVID-19 among both districts after the first full week of school:

Fargo - 11 active cases, 6 of those are elementary teachers

West Fargo - 8 active cases, 6 of those are elementary teachers

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies attempting to pull a stuck tractor in Barnes County
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine scammer’
Police were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for reports of a shooting.
Police investigating Moorhead apartment shooting, victim taken to hospital
Barnesville Elementary
Whistleblower: Barnesville parents concerned about school district’s lack of COVID-19 mitigation
Plane Crash graphic
Authorities investigating plane crash in northern ND

Latest News

Eric Reinbold
Bail Set at $10 Mil Cash for Eric Reinbold
6:00PM News Sept. 3 - Part 2
6:00PM News Sept. 3 - Part 2
6:00PM News Sept. 3 - Part 1
6:00PM News Sept. 3 - Part 1
News - Breaking down the COVID-19 numbers in school districts
News - Breaking down the COVID-19 numbers in school districts