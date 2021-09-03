WFPS has lower COVID-19 positivity rate than FPS despite no mask requirement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite having a mask mandate in place, the Fargo school district has a higher percentage of students testing positive for COVID-19 than the West Fargo school district where masks are optional.

Of the 11,400+ students in the Fargo school district 36 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, a positivity rate of 0.31%.

West Fargo Public Schools with a total of 12,300+ students reports 30 students testing positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, a slightly lower positivity rate of 0.24%.

Here is a breakdown of the Fargo Public Schools active positive COVID-19 cases after the first full week of school:

Elementary - 23 active cases, positivity rate of 0.44%

Middle School - 6 active cases, positivity rate of 0.24%

High School - 7 active cases, positivity rate of 0.2%

Here is a breakdown of the West Fargo Public Schools active positive COVID-19 cases after the first full week of school:

Elementary - 20 active cases, positivity rate of 0.32%

Middle School - 5 active cases, positivity rate of 0.18%

High School - 5 active cases, positivity rate of 0.15%

Here is a breakdown of staff members positive for COVID-19 among both districts after the first full week of school:

Fargo - 11 active cases, 6 of those are elementary teachers

West Fargo - 8 active cases, 6 of those are elementary teachers

