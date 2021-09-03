WFPS has lower COVID-19 positivity rate than FPS despite no mask requirement
Of the 11,400+ students in the Fargo school district 36 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, a positivity rate of 0.31%.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite having a mask mandate in place, the Fargo school district has a higher percentage of students testing positive for COVID-19 than the West Fargo school district where masks are optional.
Of the 11,400+ students in the Fargo school district 36 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, a positivity rate of 0.31%.
West Fargo Public Schools with a total of 12,300+ students reports 30 students testing positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3, a slightly lower positivity rate of 0.24%.
Here is a breakdown of the Fargo Public Schools active positive COVID-19 cases after the first full week of school:
Elementary - 23 active cases, positivity rate of 0.44%
Middle School - 6 active cases, positivity rate of 0.24%
High School - 7 active cases, positivity rate of 0.2%
Here is a breakdown of the West Fargo Public Schools active positive COVID-19 cases after the first full week of school:
Elementary - 20 active cases, positivity rate of 0.32%
Middle School - 5 active cases, positivity rate of 0.18%
High School - 5 active cases, positivity rate of 0.15%
Here is a breakdown of staff members positive for COVID-19 among both districts after the first full week of school:
Fargo - 11 active cases, 6 of those are elementary teachers
West Fargo - 8 active cases, 6 of those are elementary teachers
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.