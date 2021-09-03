Advertisement

Two more restaurants report being conned by ‘spilled wine scammer’

Both fake dry cleaning receipts were given to staff at the Tavern Grill and Wild Bill's Saloon...
Both fake dry cleaning receipts were given to staff at the Tavern Grill and Wild Bill's Saloon in mid-August.(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more restaurants have come forward after they say they were also swindled by a man with a scheme involving spilled wine and fake receipts.

It’s a story Valley News Live first brought to you on Wednesday when four different downtown bars and restaurants stated they had recently been hit by the ‘spilled wine scammer.’

“He says that one of the servers spilled wine on his wife’s dress. I don’t think anyone’s ever spilled wine on anyone. That doesn’t happen,” Cole Halde, a bartender at both Sidestreet and Dempsey’s said.

Halde stated the man usually carried a dry cleaning receipt which totals out to $39.99 for removing the wine stain and asked staff members to reimburse him for the trouble. Dempsey’s, Sidestreet, Mezzaluna and the Radisson’s Level 2 Eats and Drinks were all hit within the last week, but none of them gave the man money.

Staff at both the Tavern Grill on 32nd Ave. S., as well as Wild Bill’s Saloon on 45th St. S., now tell Valley News Live they were hit by the same man earlier in August.

Like the downtown incidents, the carbon-copy receipts show a bill for $39.99 for removing the wine stain from a cashmere sweater and a blouse. Both restaurants say they gave the man the $40.

In the downtown incidents, the man’s receipts stated they came from ‘Concord Cleaners.’ An online search shows that dry cleaning business is based solely in Kentucky. One of the receipts taken in the two Fargo incidents also showed it was from ‘Concord Cleaners,’ while the other states it came from ‘Specialty Dry Cleaners LLC.’ An online search for that business shows it is strictly a Colorado-based dry cleaning company.

Staff say the man claimed his daughter had just gotten in a car accident and rushed the staff to reimburse him, so staff say they didn’t have time to check into his claims further. The man gave a similar story in the downtown incidents, bartenders told Valley News Live.

“Quite the elaborate scam,” one staff member wrote.

Bartenders say they have warned one another on various online server groups, but again urge those in the metro to always be wary and to keep an eye out for this man and his alleged scheme.

Of the six incidents so far, none have been reported to Fargo Police.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies attempting to pull a stuck tractor in Barnes County
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine scammer’
Police were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for reports of a shooting.
Police investigating Moorhead apartment shooting, victim taken to hospital
Barnesville Elementary
Whistleblower: Barnesville parents concerned about school district’s lack of COVID-19 mitigation
Plane Crash graphic
Authorities investigating plane crash in northern ND

Latest News

A Longview ISD students sits in a class with a mask on following the issuance of the district's...
Essentia warns of COVID outbreaks if schools don’t adopt universal masking
Crider mugshot
Caller helps police nab alleged car prowler, thief
Labor Day Weekend is approaching and many of you are thinking about heading out to the lakes....
Keeping safe while traveling to Detroit Lakes for Labor Day Weekend
Visitor Restrictions graphic
Jamestown State Hospital bans visitors