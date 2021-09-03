Two more restaurants report being conned by ‘spilled wine scammer’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more restaurants have come forward after they say they were also swindled by a man with a scheme involving spilled wine and fake receipts.

It’s a story Valley News Live first brought to you on Wednesday when four different downtown bars and restaurants stated they had recently been hit by the ‘spilled wine scammer.’

“He says that one of the servers spilled wine on his wife’s dress. I don’t think anyone’s ever spilled wine on anyone. That doesn’t happen,” Cole Halde, a bartender at both Sidestreet and Dempsey’s said.

Halde stated the man usually carried a dry cleaning receipt which totals out to $39.99 for removing the wine stain and asked staff members to reimburse him for the trouble. Dempsey’s, Sidestreet, Mezzaluna and the Radisson’s Level 2 Eats and Drinks were all hit within the last week, but none of them gave the man money.

Staff at both the Tavern Grill on 32nd Ave. S., as well as Wild Bill’s Saloon on 45th St. S., now tell Valley News Live they were hit by the same man earlier in August.

Like the downtown incidents, the carbon-copy receipts show a bill for $39.99 for removing the wine stain from a cashmere sweater and a blouse. Both restaurants say they gave the man the $40.

In the downtown incidents, the man’s receipts stated they came from ‘Concord Cleaners.’ An online search shows that dry cleaning business is based solely in Kentucky. One of the receipts taken in the two Fargo incidents also showed it was from ‘Concord Cleaners,’ while the other states it came from ‘Specialty Dry Cleaners LLC.’ An online search for that business shows it is strictly a Colorado-based dry cleaning company.

Staff say the man claimed his daughter had just gotten in a car accident and rushed the staff to reimburse him, so staff say they didn’t have time to check into his claims further. The man gave a similar story in the downtown incidents, bartenders told Valley News Live.

“Quite the elaborate scam,” one staff member wrote.

Bartenders say they have warned one another on various online server groups, but again urge those in the metro to always be wary and to keep an eye out for this man and his alleged scheme.

Of the six incidents so far, none have been reported to Fargo Police.

