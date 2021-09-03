Recent rainfall improves water levels in the Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The recent rainfall in the valley has improved the water levels, especially in the Sheyenne and Red Rivers. With the conditions getting better in the Fargo-Moorhead area, the question becomes of what will happen with water restrictions?

“Our plan is to not make any recommendations here but we’re looking out for the report to make calculations in a couple weeks, two and a half weeks, we’ll be making, considering a recommendation and hopefully things have improved enough to at that point to change phases and so forth.” said City of Fargo Water Utility Dir. Troy Hall.

The valley is still in drought conditions, however according to the public works in Fargo and Grand Forks, the recent rain alleviating some of the concerns.

“So we do see a little bit of a bounce, but so an up and a down, kind of trend back down, the rain is certainly helping so no doubt about that. That’s great.” said Hall.

The City of Fargo announced this week that since August 23 they have seen a steady decline in their indicators for the drought, saying that the river flow in the Red and Sheyenne has increased.

“We see the stream flows have recovered a little bit, the reservoirs that feed those stream flows have recovered.” said Hall.

Troy Hall and his team at the Fargo water treatment facility are waiting for an update report on their indicators. Hall says that he is optimistic that they won’t have to recommend water restrictions in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.