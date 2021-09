FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDSU Society of Women Engineers is making science fun and encouraging young girls to pursue a career in science and engineering.

Sabrina Kase, the President of NDSU’s Society of Women Engineers, shows us some science experiments and talks about a program for kids K-12.

Learn more at ndsu.edu/coe/outreach.

