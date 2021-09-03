NDT - Current Interior Design Trends - Sept 2
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Angela Witte is a real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties. She talks about the latest interior design trends she’s seeing in homes.
Bold colors are making a comeback, kitchen and laundry rooms are straying away from the classic white, and people are getting creative with wall accents.
You can contact Angela Witte at 701-799-8641 or angela@bhhspreproperties.com.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.