NDT - Current Interior Design Trends - Sept 2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Angela Witte is a real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties. She talks about the latest interior design trends she’s seeing in homes.

Bold colors are making a comeback, kitchen and laundry rooms are straying away from the classic white, and people are getting creative with wall accents.

You can contact Angela Witte at 701-799-8641 or angela@bhhspreproperties.com.

