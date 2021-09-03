Advertisement

NDT - Break the Silence Suicide Prevention Campaign - Sept 2

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Talking about mental health might not be on your mind, but the Fargo Police Department says it should be. They’ve launched a video series called “Breaking the Silence” for suicide prevention month in September. It includes a step-by-step instructional video on how to talk to your children about mental health.

The police and local health experts say children are strong and resilient, but may also struggle with battles you don’t know about. Starting the conversation early is key.

“Don’t wait for the signs, be proactive. Take your kid out to coffee, take your kid out for lunch. Even the basic question to your son or daughter, what does mental health mean to you, have you ever thought about suicide or had suicidal thoughts,” Officer Michael Bloom explains. “Even if you haven’t, these are some steps I want you to take if you do have them. Just know that as your parent, I love you, I’m here for you and these are some steps we can take together and go forward if you’re ever feeling that way. I think planting that seed now so your kid never has to be in doubt that they can come to you.”

You can find all of the resources on BreakTheSilenceTogether.org. The Fargo Police Department will also be posting videos on their Facebook page.

Other free and confidential resources include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or call FirstLink by dialing 2-1-1.

