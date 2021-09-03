Advertisement

Moorhead Police searching for vulnerable missing girl

Kaydence Johnson
Kaydence Johnson(Moorhead, MN Police Department)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Moorhead want your help finding a vulnerable runaway teen.

Authorities say 14-year-old Kaydence Johnson was last seen in north Moorhead on Sept. 1.

Johnson is described as about 5′1″, 178 lbs with blonde hair (pictured above).

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark jogging pants, glasses and black shoes with flowers.

Police say Johnson is originally from Sartell, MN but might still be in the Red River Valley. She may also be with another girl.

If you have any information on where she could be, you’re urged to call police.

