Keeping safe while traveling to Detroit Lakes for Labor Day Weekend

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Labor Day Weekend is approaching and many of you are thinking about heading out to the lakes. It is the perfect time to go but remember the rules in place.

As you head to Detroit Lakes to take a swim, boat ride, or visit some shops, remember that fireworks and alcohol are prohibited. Alcohol is also not allowed on parks and beaches.

When it comes to water safely:

Wear a life jacket if you are on a boat, on a dock or other areas of risk, and only swim within designated swimming areas marked by ropes or buoys.

Keep an eye on the weather before getting in and while spending time in the water. Be sure to exit the water if there is a storm or lightning approaching.

Keep your group informed of your whereabouts and create a swimming buddy system.

Watch out for quick moving water that can impact your swimming or paddling skills.

Keep an eye on children near water and teach them to always ask permission before going near or in the water.

You do not want to forget about your sun safety tips as well. The tips are as follows:

Use a sunscreen that is at least 35 SPF and apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going out in the sun.

Reapply sunscreen regularly if you are spending time in the water or sweating profusely.

Keep children under one year old out of direct sunlight.

Use sunscreen when spending extended periods outside, even if it’s cloudy or overcast, as you can still get a sunburn.

Detroit Lakes Police Department says that this morning is the best time to travel. The traffic is expected to be congested this afternoon.

