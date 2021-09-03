Jamestown State Hospital bans visitors

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown is no longer allowing visitors following a surge in COVID-19 cases state-wide.

The hospital says it will continue to assess the risk to patients and staff for COVID transmission.

If you want to give something to a patient in the hospital, it can be dropped off at the main entrance of the LaHaug building.

Masks are also required on site and patients and staff undergo temperature checks and health screenings.

