Advertisement

Jamestown State Hospital bans visitors

Visitor Restrictions graphic
Visitor Restrictions graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown is no longer allowing visitors following a surge in COVID-19 cases state-wide.

The hospital says it will continue to assess the risk to patients and staff for COVID transmission.

If you want to give something to a patient in the hospital, it can be dropped off at the main entrance of the LaHaug building.

Masks are also required on site and patients and staff undergo temperature checks and health screenings.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies attempting to pull a stuck tractor in Barnes County
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Police were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for reports of a shooting.
Police investigating Moorhead apartment shooting, victim taken to hospital
Plane Crash graphic
Authorities investigating plane crash in northern ND
Barnesville Elementary
Whistleblower: Barnesville parents concerned about school district’s lack of COVID-19 mitigation

Latest News

FPD: Special needs child who left home has been located and is safe
Kaydence Johnson
Moorhead Police searching for vulnerable missing girl
Hay fire at a farm near Akeley, MN
Fire wipes out part of farmer’s hay supply
Remember that alcohol and fireworks are prohibited. Keep children closer to you especially...
Keeping safe while traveling to Detroit Lakes for Labor Day Weekend