‘I’m hunting n*****s.’: Hillsboro officials investigating video of teen holding gun, making threat

0820_Police_AP
0820_Police_AP(AP)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway in Hillsboro after a short video starring a Hillsboro High School senior has gone viral.

In the video, the teen is holding a firearm while looking at the camera and states the he is ‘hunting n******s.’

It’s unclear where or when the video was captured, but Hillsboro Public Schools Superintendent Paula Suda says the video was brought to her attention via email on Aug. 30.

Suda says the incident is under investigation and states that the school is working with law enforcement and the family involved.

When asked if the student in question is still allowed on school grounds, Suda stated that information was not able to be released. Suda says she ensures the safety of the students in the district.

Suda states the district has been in contact with students of color and their parents ‘as we are concerned about their safety, as well as all of our students.’

A call to the Traill County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon has not yet been returned.

