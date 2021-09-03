Advertisement

Fire wipes out part of farmer’s hay supply

Hay fire at a farm near Akeley, MN
Hay fire at a farm near Akeley, MN(Sebrina Hegg)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKELEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A farmer is without part of their crucial hay supply after a fire in Hubbard County, MN.

A neighbor says it happened at Semmler Farm near Akeley on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

No animals were hurt in the fire, but about 1/3 of the hay supply to feed the animals in the winter is now gone.

This comes as farmers struggled this summer to feed their cattle during the drought, and many had to dip into their winter supplies.

Now, friends and neighbors are urging people to donate their left-over hay supply, if they have any to spare.

There’s no word on how the fire started.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies attempting to pull a stuck tractor in Barnes County
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Downtown bartenders warn of alleged ‘spilled wine’ scammer
Police were called to the 1100 block of 19th St. S. for reports of a shooting.
Police investigating Moorhead apartment shooting, victim taken to hospital
Plane Crash graphic
Authorities investigating plane crash in northern ND
Fergus Falls Police say this car may be involved in the theft.
Police searching for trailer theft suspect(s)

Latest News

Remember that alcohol and fireworks are prohibited. Keep children closer to you especially...
Keeping safe while traveling to Detroit Lakes for Labor Day Weekend
The Red River water levels have improved after recent rainfall.
Recent rainfall improves water levels in the Fargo-Moorhead area
10:00PM News Sept. 2 - Part 3
10:00PM News Sept. 2 - Part 3
10:00PM News Sept. 2 - Part 2
10:00PM News Sept. 2 - Part 2