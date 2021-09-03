Fire wipes out part of farmer’s hay supply

AKELEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A farmer is without part of their crucial hay supply after a fire in Hubbard County, MN.

A neighbor says it happened at Semmler Farm near Akeley on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

No animals were hurt in the fire, but about 1/3 of the hay supply to feed the animals in the winter is now gone.

This comes as farmers struggled this summer to feed their cattle during the drought, and many had to dip into their winter supplies.

Now, friends and neighbors are urging people to donate their left-over hay supply, if they have any to spare.

There’s no word on how the fire started.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.