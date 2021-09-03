Advertisement

Fargo PD searching for high risk, special needs kid who left home

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in locating a high risk, special needs child that has left his home. 15-year-old Emmitt Henry Juracek is close to 5′10′' and is around 180lbs.

Juracek was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue pants with red and grey stripes and has black shoes.

If you have any information call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

