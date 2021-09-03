Fargo North partners with Habitat for Humanities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo North High School kicked off the start of its Habitat for Humanities project at the “First Nails Ceremony”.

The school is working together with the Lake Agassiz chapter to build a house for a chosen family during the school year.

Eric and Sara Kester, along with their sons Eric and Matthew, will receive the “Spartan Build” house when it’s complete.

The family joined students and instructors to drive the first nails and set a floor truss for their new home.

Some of the school’s construction students will be building the house with their instructor and other construction professionals in the area.

“For them to work on this house... One, it gives them a great learning experience. Two, it’s a great blessing to us,” said Eric Kester.

The Kester’s new home is expected to be finished and moved to its permanent address around the beginning of June next year.

