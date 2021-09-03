Family honors Grand Forks man one year after tragic bicycle crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is honoring and remembering a Grand Forks man tonight on the one year anniversary of a tragic bicycle accident.

It happened in the 1100 block of Demers Ave. in Grand Forks when a car hit 31-year-old Brandin Enderle.

Enderle died after spending six days in Altru’s ICU.

“I still can’t believe it’s been a year,” Brandin’s mom Lynn Enderle said.

Enderle says it took her over eight months to gain the strength to drive down the stretch of Demers Ave. again.

“Brandin really has put all of the joy into my life and he always made me giggle. I’ve lost my joy since then,” Enderle said.

While the spot on Demers is sour for Enderle, Niki Cook says she has found peace riding past the accident site. She says she plays Brandin’s favorite song every time she drives by.

“He was a hoot and a half I’ll tell you that!” Cook, Brandin’s cousin said.

Brandin’s family says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they never got to say goodbye to him while he was alive. They say it’s hard to find closure knowing he suffered for six days and died alone.

“The rest of my life will be hard,” Enderle said.

His family adds they feel like justice was never served for Brandin because the young driver who hit him has never been charged and was never given a ticket for what happened.

“I’m absolutely upset. The way everything was handled with the accident was not right. Not right at all,” Cook said.

However, they say, like Brandin, they try to find the positives and make the most out of life.

“If you ever got a chance to meet my son, you’d know that he was someone that’d make sure you always had a smile on your face,” Enderle said.

“He loved everybody. It didn’t matter who you were or what you had,” Cook said.

Enderle says since her son’s passing, she’s greeted by several butterflies everywhere she goes. She says she one day hopes to build a butterfly garden in memory of her son.

“He’ll always be with me,” Enderle said.

