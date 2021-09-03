Advertisement

Cool Start to Labor Day Weekend With a Spotty T-Storm

Only a few spotty weekend shower chances
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday morning sprinkles or showers south along the state line into lakes country will dissipate. Temperatures will peak in the 60s north and low 70s south with a few clouds drifting over NW Minnesota and producing an isolated Saturday shower. Sunday will be dry as high pressure moves in. Sunday will be a touch cooler in the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

LABOR DAY: Expect a few passing clouds with temperatures peaking in the 70s for most areas with a few low 80s in the far south and west. Some late day clouds and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out as we close out a pretty quiet holiday weekend.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Cool high pressure will rule our pattern through midweek. Temperatures remain in the 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Thursday will bring a south breeze and a little warmer for our western counties into Friday.

FRIDAY: Breezy south wind and sunshine for the day. Temperatures rebound into the low 80s for a few in the south and west. Otherwise, mid 70s for NW Minnesota and NE North Dakota.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 53. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool but pleasant. Low: 52. High: 71.

LABOR DAY - MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy south wind. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 55. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Sunny, light wind and cool. Low: 57. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 54. High: 74.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. South wind late. Low: 50. High: 76.

FRIDAY: South wind increases with a few clouds. Warmer. Low: 58. High: 80.

