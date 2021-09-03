Caller helps police nab alleged car prowler, thief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is behind bars after Fargo Police say they received a tip about a possible car prowler Thursday night.

25-year-old Cornell T. Crider is booked in the Cass County Jail on possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing in a motor vehicle, refusal to halt, driving under the influence, and driving under the influence refusal charges. He has yet to be formally charged in court.

Police say they were called just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night to the parking lot of 4603 13th Ave. S. for a car prowler. The called stated they saw a man with a backpack attempting to open the doors to vehicles, and watched as the suspect got into one of the vehicles and drove off. Police say the caller was able to proved a license plate to dispatchers.

Officers later learned the stolen vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in it.

FPD state officers located the vehicle in the 1900 block of 44th St. S., and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The driver then struck a tree nearby and fled on foot, police say. After a short foot-pursuit, officers detained Crider and administered field sobriety tests. Police say Crider was deemed to be over the limit to be driving, and Crider then refused further tests.

In a statement, Fargo Police state the vast majority of car thefts and car break-ins stem from unlocked vehicles with the keys in it.

“People who steal from vehicles and steal vehicles go on to commit additional crimes. What kind of crimes do they commit? They make purchases (large purchases, sometimes) with the victim’s credit card. They burglarize your garage and/or because they have your address from the vehicle registration card and garage door opener. Thankfully, Crider did not cause a crash that resulted in injuries to an innocent bystander. Please help us reduce the occurrence of these crimes by locking your vehicle and removing the keys at all times,” Fargo Police wrote.

A mugshot was not available at the time of this publication. This story will be updated once one is provided.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.