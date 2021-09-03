Bail Set at $10 Mil Cash for Eric Reinbold

THEIF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At a hearing Friday, bail was set at $10 million cash for Eric Reinbold, who’s facing charges of intentional second-degree murder and second degree murder in the death of his wife.

It took police three weeks to find Reinbold after the murder of his wife, Lissette, on July 9. He was eventually found August 4th at a vacant farm yard not far from his parent’s property.

To read our previous reporting on this case, including disturbing information about the scene of the alleged murder and how the woman was found, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.