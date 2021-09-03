Active COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly climb, health officials urge caution over holiday weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the state has North Dakota health officials urging caution with events and gatherings over the Labor Day weekend.

In a news release Friday, Fargo Cass Public Health officials say hospitalizations in the state have risen 154% in one week, and 85% of those hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated. There are currently 105 people hospitalized, nine are in the ICU.

According to North Dakota Department of Health, new positive cases have increased by 19% over the last seven days. Data shows there are currently 2,908 active positives in the state.

Fargo Cass Public Health officials say 20% of the current diagnosed cases are under the age of 18. Officials say in one month’s time, ‘the COVID case rate for children has increased 7 fold.’

North Dakota’s rolling 14-day average sits at 6.5%, which is the highest it’s been since Dec. 17, 2020. One year ago today, North Dakota’s 14-day average sat at just over 5%. The state hasn’t seen this many active positive cases since late-December as well, according to the department of health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Comparing data from Sept. 3, 2020 to today shows, for the most part, the state was in a better position against the COVID-19 pandemic one year ago.

On this day in 2020, NDDOH reported 360 new cases, 2,428 active positive cases, 67 hospitalized and a 5.5% daily positivity rate.

Today, NDDOH reports 445 new COVID cases, 2,908 active cases, 105 hospitalizations and a 5.53% positivity rate.

Cass County has the most known active cases in the state with 563. Grand Forks County has 209 active cases.

“The Delta variant is the predominant strain circulating in the community, which we know is 2x as contagious as previous variants. Vaccination is the best tool we have to combat this virus for those who are eligible. Vaccination opportunities are available at Vaccinefinder.org. Other layered prevention strategies are also recommended, including wearing masks in public indoor spaces, avoiding large gatherings such as indoor sporting events or concerts, and staying home if you are sick or have a known exposure to COVID. CDC has also recommended unvaccinated individuals to avoid travel, and if they must travel, to utilize prevention strategies,” a news release from Fargo Cass Public Health stated.

