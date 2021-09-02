WFPS Updates Quarantine Requirements

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools has updated its absence protocols, saying letters from the ND Department of Health will no longer be required to verify a student’s absence for an offsite exposure. New protocols for staff are expected tomorrow.

This update from the district comes one day after a parent called our Whistleblower Hotline saying the school told her the North Dakota Department of Health would send letters to those in close contact with someone positive for COVID-19. Department of Health officials confirmed with our team they are not providing contact tracing for those in the West Fargo School District. Click here to watch that story.

The email to families Thursday states, in part:

When the ND Department of Health (NDDoH) notifies the district of a positive case within a student or staff member, contact tracing is not completed by the district or by NDDoH. Rather, everyone in class with the positive case receives an exposure notice from the district. If a family wishes to keep their student home after receiving an exposure notice from the district, that can be accommodated through the district’s existing attendance policy. These voluntary absences associated with an exposure notice would be considered excused absences until the student falls within “chronically absent status,” which is less than 90% attendance.

When the district last spoke with the NDDoH on August 16 regarding contact tracing efforts, we were informed that the NDDoH would be contact tracing those cases identified outside of a school environment and providing letters to close contacts. They have recently changed their process to NOT include contact tracing beyond the household level. Therefore, West Fargo Public Schools will utilize the same attendance process as outlined above for students that were exposed to COVID-19 outside of the school environment. NDDoH letters will no longer be required to verify the absence for an offsite exposure.

