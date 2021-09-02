‘We’ve just been praying for rain every week’: Recent rainfall helps farmers and their crops

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many on the east side of North Dakota are calling this recent drought as the worst that the valley has ever experienced. In late August, the area finally got much needed rain.

“We’ve just been praying for rain every week, take a little bit here and there,” said Durbin farmer Corey Hoglund. “This last little bit that we have is going to help fill the crop out but our bushels were already set, the crop was already there and we won’t have to worry about as many quality issues now.”

Hoglund this year has been growing corn and soybeans in Mapleton, ND. According to the North Dakota Dept. Agriculture, the majority of crops this year are either in fair or poor condition. While pastures and ranges are also struggling after this drought as 61% of them are in very poor conditions. The single exception was sugar beets. 64% of the crops in the report are either in good or excellent condition.

“It’s always hard in this line of work, we’re at mother nature’s whim, everybody knows that when they sign up for this job.” said Hoglund.

Rain is forecasted to come in Thursday for the valley, and according to Hoglund, they are going to need a lot of rain to make up for lost ground.

“We need a lot of rain to replenish what we lost this year,” said Hoglund. “Not only did we not have a lot of precipitation, we also had 95 degrees for most of the summer so it’s really dried out a lot, I would say we need about 10 to 12 inches yet to get back to normal.”

Mapleton is expected to get around one to two inches of rain on Thursday.

