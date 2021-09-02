Advertisement

Wentz back at Colts practice

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz was back at Colts practice today following a five-day break due to a close contact, which is the protocol in the NFL right now.

“I mean I was frustrated just like the other guys. Nobody wants to be out especially when you’re coming in here every day and testing negative and so you want to be out there, but I was at home watching meetings from my office and all of those things. It was frustrating but I used the time to still get better with my foot, be locked in, watch some extra film and I was really excited to get back out there finally today,” said Wentz.

Carson said he does not know yet if his foot will be ready to play in the season opener, but most of his time with the media was spent talking about COVID and why he has decided to not get the vaccine at this point in time.

(quote courtesy of colts.com)

