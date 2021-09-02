Advertisement

Three arrested following shots fired in Bemidji apartment

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Three people are under arrest following an investigation of shots fired in a Bemidji, MN apartment building.

Police were called to the building in the 900 block of 26th St. NW on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for reports of gunfire in the area.

Originally, police weren’t able to find any evidence of shots fired, but they did briefly detain three people of interest.

Later the same day, police conducted a search warrant and arrested two juveniles and an 18-year-old in connection to the case.

The 18-year-old is Brandon Tahahwah of Bemidji. The two juveniles are not being named.

Charges for all three range from fleeing police to reckless discharge of a firearm.

